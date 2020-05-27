Yellowstone Memorial Day visitation similar to last year, park says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, visitation at Yellowstone National Park remained near last year's daily totals for the holiday weekend, the National Park Service said.

Visitation for both the eastern and southern entrances, which have opened first, was at 97 percent of the 2019 Memorial Day Weekend.

That figure is based on a comparison of Sunday and Monday numbers. On Saturday, a snowstorm closed the major mountain passes needed to access the park, dramatically lowering visitation.

In 2019, the park counted 4,845 vehicles entering its eastern and southern entrances on the Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend. This year, 4,686 cars were counted.

The park began its phased reopening on May 18 after being closed for roughly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only some entrances and areas of the park have reopened so far.