Yellowstone Memorial Day visitation similar to last year, park says
View Comments
editor's pick

Yellowstone Memorial Day visitation similar to last year, park says

Yellowstone opens

Park Ranger Janice Berriochoa works at the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on the first day the park was open since being closed due to the coronavirus on Monday, May 18, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, visitation at Yellowstone National Park remained near last year's daily totals for the holiday weekend, the National Park Service said.

Visitation for both the eastern and southern entrances, which have opened first, was at 97 percent of the 2019 Memorial Day Weekend.

That figure is based on a comparison of Sunday and Monday numbers. On Saturday, a snowstorm closed the major mountain passes needed to access the park, dramatically lowering visitation.

In 2019, the park counted 4,845 vehicles entering its eastern and southern entrances on the Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend. This year, 4,686 cars were counted.

The park began its phased reopening on May 18 after being closed for roughly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only some entrances and areas of the park have reopened so far.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Treasure hunter banned from Yellowstone
Wyoming News

Treasure hunter banned from Yellowstone

  • Updated

An Indiana treasure seeker who had to be rescued by park rangers after illegally rappelling into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone last winter has received multiple penalties for his actions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News