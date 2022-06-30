 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yellowstone north loop reopening Saturday

Yellowstone National Park

Visitors with qualifying license plates wait in line to enter Yellowstone National Park at 7 a.m. on June 22 at the East gate. The park announced Thursday that the north loop will reopen Saturday.

 Madeline Carter

The north loop of Yellowstone National Park will reopen Saturday, the park said in a Thursday press release. The north loop has been closed since June 13 in the wake of historic flooding.

"Federal Highway Administration engineers have completed final bridge and road safety inspections. Temporary repairs to the wastewater systems have been evaluated and will accommodate day use on the north loop," the release reads.

The gates at Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate will remain closed to vehicle travel while repairs are completed. Visitors can access the park from the two entrances on foot in areas not closed, the park said.

"We have attempted to balance major recovery efforts while reopening as much of the park as possible. We have greatly appreciated the tremendous support of the Department of the Interior; National Park Service; Federal Highway Administration; and our congressional, community, county and state partners," Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release.

Visitors will now be able to access:

  • Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs;
  • Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower-Roosevelt;
  • and Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction. 

Visitors will have services at the Tower and Mammoth Hot Springs general stores, including gas at the locations, according to the release.

The statement cautioned visitors to be aware of high water and backcountry closures in the north loop.

The park is also suspending its alternating license plate entry system, the release said. The system was put in place to manage visitation when the south loop opened on June 22.

