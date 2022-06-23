Yellowstone region to receive $65 million in federal relief to repair flood damage

Wyoming, Montana and the National Park Service will receive at least $65 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to repair damage caused by historic flooding nearly two weeks ago.
Of that sum, $60 million will go to the park, $2 million will go to Wyoming’s Department of Transportation and $3 million will go to Montana’s Department of Transportation, according to a Thursday announcement.
The money comes from an emergency relief program from the Federal Highway Administration.
The $65 million is “quick release” funding, the announcement said. The National Park Service and state agencies can use the money to finance repairs and protect against future damage.
It’s a tourism hot spot for both states. Last week, residents and officials told the Star-Tribune they feared the natural disaster could spell doom for the region’s economy.
“As a tour guide, I’m completely out of business. As a vacation rental, I’m completely out of business” Gardiner resident Deby Dixon said.
Repairing damage to infrastructure will be key to getting that business back.
While Yellowstone reopened its East, South and West gates Wednesday, its northern gates are still closed. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly on Sunday said the park hopes to clear the remaining entrances by the end of the summer.
In 2021, Wyoming made $258 million in tax revenue from outside visitors, according to a report commissioned by the state’s tourism office. That’s 60% more than it made in 2020, the report said.
Yellowstone enjoyed record attendance in 2021. About 4.8 million people visited the park — 1 million more than the year prior.
A Boy Scout troop from Littleton, Colo., pets Mr. Bates, a dog owned by park visitor Mary Carbrey of Sacramento Calif., as they all wait for Yellowstone National Park to begin letting visitors in on Wednesday at the East Gate.
A ranger confirms that a truck can enter Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday at the East Entrance. The park used a license plate system to limit visitors as it recovers from last week's massive flooding. Wednesday was the first day that visitors were allowed to enter Yellowstone.
A Boy Scout troop from Littleton, Colo., pets Mr. Bates, a dog owned by park visitor Mary Carbrey of Sacramento Calif., as they all wait for Yellowstone National Park to begin letting visitors in on Wednesday at the East Gate.
Visitors with qualifying license plates wait in line to enter Yellowstone National Park at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the East Gate.
Park visitors speak to each other outside of the Shoshone National Forest as their cars sit in line to enter Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday at the East Gate.
Tourists exit their vehicles and look at the line of cars behind them while waiting to enter Yellowstone National Park at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the East Gate.
Mountains are backed up by a blue sky on June 22, 2022 in Yellowstone National Park.
A bison eats grass next to Old Faithful geyser on Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park.
A ranger confirms that a truck can enter Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday at the East Entrance. The park used a license plate system to limit visitors as it recovers from last week's massive flooding. Wednesday was the first day that visitors were allowed to enter Yellowstone.
Visitors stand in line at the information desk inside of the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center on June 22, 2022, at Yellowstone National Park.
Park visitors watch as Old Faithful erupts on Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park. Crowds were relatively light on the first day of the park's reopening.
Yellowstone Park Ranger Rebecca Roland stands outside of the East Entrance on Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park.
Visitors with qualifying license plates wait in line to enter Yellowstone National Park at 7 a.m. on June 22, 2022, at the East Gate.