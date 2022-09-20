Yellowstone Regional Airport terminal project going smoothly in first month

CODY (WNE) — A month and a half into the project, the expansion of the east end of the Yellowstone Regional Airport’s terminal is largely proceeding according to plan, despite challenges with one local utility.

During its regular meeting Sept. 14, the airport board heard from Rob Bauer, the project manager from Groathouse Construction, about the work that had been accomplished since construction began Aug. 1.

“In August, our primary focus was to get the utilities out of the way,” Bauer said. “We got Black Hills Energy relocated. We got City of Cody relocated. We got TCT relocated. We’re still working with Qwest (CenturyLink) to get their service relocated. In September, our activity has just been digging and filling foundation and getting it backfilled and ready for concrete.

Relocating the Qwest/CenturyLink lines has been a challenge, Bauer said.

“They (Qwest/CenturyLink) are just hard to get a hold of and coordinate with,” he said.

In October, the crew will begin work on the expansion’s footer foundation – the only part of the foundation that touches the ground – and will do some underground utility work, he said.

The project involves a 10,000-square-foot expansion that will add a waiting area, ticket counters, offices, baggage screening and storage to the east end of the airport terminal. The project, estimated at $5 to $6 million, will be partially funded through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.