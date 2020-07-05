Yellowstone’s biggest concessionaire requires masks

Lodge company President Alex Klein wrote in an emailed statement that mask use is encouraged in its indoor Teton park spaces, and that he’s supportive of the county’s draft order currently under state review.

Teton park spokeswoman Denise Germann said that there has been no discussion — at least that she’s aware of — about other concessionaires or the park itself elevating its mask recommendation guidance to a requirement.

Its recommendation carries over to visitor centers, which have opened up with some changes in Grand Teton.

“I think everybody, including the park, is highly encouraging face coverings,” Germann said.

It’s the same story for facilities directly operated by Yellowstone, although its visitor centers remain closed.

Yellowstone “strongly” encourages people in visitor centers to wear appropriate protection, park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said in an email.

Before Xanterra’s mask requirement took effect, only 20% to 40% of its customers were wearing masks in its Yellowstone indoor spaces, Keller estimated. Folks now will encounter a door attendant at every building whose duties include counting the inflow and outflow of people and distributing free masks to those who need them.

It’s too early to say how many masks Xanterra will be doling out daily in Yellowstone, Keller said, but it’s bound to be in the thousands.

