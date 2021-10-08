Yellowstone scales back search for missing man

Yellowstone National Park is scaling back a nearly three-week search for a Utah man who failed to return from a backcountry trip, it announced Friday.
Kim Crumbo was reported overdue by a family member on Sept. 19. He and his brother, Mark O’Neill, had planned a four-night trip to Shoshone Lake.
The following day, park search crews found O’Neill’s body on the lake’s eastern shore. Crumbo remains missing, despite three weeks of searching using helicopters, boats, sonar technology and ground crews, the park said in a statement.
The weather in the park is expected to turn colder next week, with snow and freezing conditions. But the National Park Service says crews will continue limited search efforts as long as the conditions allow.
“All of us at Yellowstone extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of both Mark and Kim,” park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement. “I want to personally thank the teams from Yellowstone, other parks and agencies, and partner organizations who worked to help us locate Mark, and who continue search efforts to bring Kim home.”
On the day the brothers were reported overdue, park crews found a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of the lake, the park service said. They also found a canoe, paddle and life jacket on the lake’s east shore.
O’Neill’s body was found on the eastern shore the following day. An autopsy determined he died from hypothermia.
The incident remains under investigation.
Crumbo, a 74-year-old from Ogden, Utah, and O’Neill, a 74-year-old from Chimacum, Washington, were both retired from the National Park Service.
Shoshone Lake is Yellowstone’s second largest body of water. It has an average year-round temperature of 48 degrees, and the survival time in the water is estimated to be 20 to 30 minutes, according to the park service.
Waves of three to four feet are common on the lake, according to the park’s boating regulations. On most days, winds on Shoshone Lake come from the southwest and cause the eastern shore to be pummeled by waves of two or three feet, making paddling dangerous.