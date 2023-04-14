Yellowstone National Park will begin to reopen for the season on April 21. Officials are asking visitors to use extra caution not only on roadways, but around wildlife, after the harsh winter.

Higher-than-normal snowpack coupled with very cold temperatures have left bison, elk and moose especially vulnerable this spring, the National Park Service said in a press release. It added that Yellowstone’s large animals tend to spend more time on roads — and have a more difficult time exiting them — when the snow is deep everywhere else.

“Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year,” the press release said.

Park staff suspect that more elk and bison than normal have died during the winter, and they anticipate that hungry bears emerging from hibernation will be attracted to those carcasses. They warned that bears may react aggressively if humans encroach on those food sources and encouraged park visitors to remain alert and carry bear spray.

Yellowstone requires tourists to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards away from bison, elk, moose and other wildlife.

The park’s North and Northeast entrances are already open to regular vehicles. The West Entrance and parts of the north and south loops will follow on April 21. Wyoming’s two gates — the East Entrance, near Cody, and the South Entrance, near Jackson — will open on May 5 and May 12, respectively. Traffic will be allowed to resume on the last closed park road, between Canyon and Tower Fall, on May 26.

While much of Yellowstone will be accessible again beginning this month, though, many amenities will not. Most lodges and service stations will resume normal service sometime in May. A large number of shops and campgrounds, meanwhile, will be shuttered until June.

Yellowstone announced on Wednesday that it will delay the planned April 28 reopening of the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. Winter conditions slowed efforts to rebuild the hotel’s wastewater treatment system, which was damaged during the severe flooding the park experienced late last spring, the park said. The delay will also affect the Mammoth Campground.

It noted that the hotel lobby, gift shop and drink services will open on schedule, as will other services in Mammoth Hot Springs.

While all the roads washed out by the flood are now navigable again, the park expects five construction projects — on the Northeast Entrance Road, the Lewis River Bridge, the Yellowstone River Bridge and the Gardner River High Bridge and between Old Faithful and West Thumb — to impact traffic during at least part of the season as the park continues to rebuild.

The National Park Service wants springtime visitors to check its Operating Hours & Seasons and current conditions pages before arriving in the park, and to stay conscious of the weather.

“Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and the possibility of temporary road closures,” the press release said. “Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions and snow and ice may cover sections of road.”

Yellowstone and the country’s other national parks will waive entrance fees on April 22 — Earth Day — to commemorate National Park Week, which will last from April 22 through April 30 this year.