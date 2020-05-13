Yellowstone to reopen on a limited basis starting Monday

A limited reopening will allow the park to operate again while still creating a buffer for the states with restrictions, the park said. It will also give time to assess how the return of visitors will affect COVID-19 infection rates in surrounding Wyoming counties. Teton County, which is just south of the park, has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Montana entrances to the park will remain closed for the time being, the park service said. Commercial tour buses will not be allowed and overnight lodging will not be available to begin with. Campgrounds will remain closed, as will visitor centers, hotels and full-service dining.

“I’m asking the public to partner with us to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Sholly said. “Visitors can protect their family and friends by skipping areas that are too crowded and always maintaining social distance from other people, including rangers. The National Park Service can’t do this alone and will continue to work with all stakeholders to best protect the public and our employees.”

In a separate announcement, Gov. Mark Gordon said Grand Teton National Park would also begin reopening in a limited fashion next week. Primary road access, including Teton Park, Moose-Wilson and North Park roads, will be available, as will restrooms and day hiking, the governor's office said in an announcement.

“These targeted reopenings will provide valuable experience as we look ahead to expanding operations in both parks,” Gordon said. “They will also help reawaken Wyoming’s tourism industry and help get America’s economy up and going again.

