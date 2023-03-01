Recreation visits to Yellowstone National Park fell by a third last year as it and neighboring communities scrambled to rebuild from June’s historic flood.

The park reported 3,290,242 visitors in 2022, down from 4,860,242 in 2021 — its busiest year on record — the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

It marked Yellowstone’s least busy year since 2013, even falling short of 2020, during which the park saw 3,806,306 visitors even though it closed, due to the pandemic, from March 24 through May 17 and continued to limit entry through June 1.

Attendance in 2022, which was trending up slightly from 2021 before the flood, cratered through the summer, the park’s busiest season: In July, when only half the park was open but entry restrictions had been lifted, it received barely over half as many visitors — 596,562 — as it did during the same month in 2021.

Thousands of tourists were evacuated from the park during the flood or arrived — and then had to leave — during the subsequent nine-day closure.

Many thousands more canceled or rearranged their plans to visit Yellowstone last summer after news of the flooding broke, even though most of the park became accessible through the three southern entrances within weeks of the reopening. But parking lots around the biggest attractions, like the Old Faithful geyser, still filled to capacity as soon as tourists were allowed back inside.

“Operationally, it’s busy,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told the Star-Tribune on July 8. “But there’s definitely less traffic in the park.”

Despite the strain on gateway communities, many of which rely heavily on park tourism, nearly every resident interviewed by the Star-Tribune in the aftermath of the flood spoke positively about the Park Service’s transparency and speed as it worked to restore access.

Yellowstone’s two northern entrances remained closed until October as the Park Service patched or rerouted the severely damaged highways linking them to the rest of the park. The Northeast and North gates reopened to the public on Oct. 15 and Oct. 30, respectively, in time for winter tourism. Only the North Gate stays open for car travel year-round.

Monthly numbers recovered some, but not completely, by December, when the 30,794 park visitors were only about 20% below the previous year. Between July and December, in total, the park counted 2,031,488 recreation visits, compared with 3,272,244 in the second half of 2021.

