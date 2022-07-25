Yellowstone visitation down 43% after flooding

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park plummeted last month after historic flooding temporarily forced all five entrances to shutter, officials said Monday.

The park closed to the public on June 13 and partially reopened nine days later, using an alternating license plate system to restrict entry through the end of the month. It welcomed a total of 536,601 visitors in June, a 43% decline from the record 938,845 a year earlier, according to the National Park Service.

“Operationally, it's busy. But there's definitely less traffic in the park,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told the Star-Tribune following a July 8 press conference.

Many of the tens of thousands of tourists scheduled to arrive during the closure canceled their plans, postponed their trips or rearranged their itineraries, heading instead to other attractions, like Grand Teton National Park. Others stuck around in the hopes Yellowstone would reopen before they had to go home. Yellowstone’s south loop and three southern entrances reopened — for visitors with even-numbered license plates or reservations inside the park — on June 22.

Some managed to wait out the closure.

But Gustavo Hernandez, who drove an RV from Florida on a trip his family had been planning for years, and arrived in Cody an hour after the closure, couldn't stay that long. His odd-numbered license plate meant he'd have to wait an extra day after the reopening to go inside, and the costs of a rental car and a campsite near the park were quickly piling up.

"We did have a wonderful time even though we could not make it," Suzette Pinero, his wife, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

The license plate restriction lasted until July 2, when vehicles were also allowed back onto the north loop. The National Park Service is still working to reconnect the two northern entrances, which suffered the worst damage, to the rest of the park.

In the days after the closure, the businesses catering to tourists in the gateway communities waited nervously for their entrances to open.

For businesses to the south of the park, "it's hard to be like, 'oh, woe is us,' and 'worry about us,' because there's obviously a lot of people that have it a lot worse than we do," Blake Clark, co-owner of the Wyoming Trout Guides Fly Shop in Cody, said in a June 16 interview. But the towns didn't know at the time how long they'd be without their major moneymaker.

The record number of Yellowstone visitors in 2021 spent an estimated $1.1 billion in Wyoming, supporting over 15,000 jobs, according to a National Park Service report. Recreation visits so far this year are down 20% compared with last year, but are only about 7% below this time in 2017, 2018 and 2019, when park tourism generated between $882 million and $924 million per year, the agency found.

Tensions eased quickly among Cody and Jackson businesses as local barricades lifted and the barrage of cancellations slowed.

Yellowstone typically sees more visitors in the second half of the year than the first, and despite the flooding, this year’s numbers are still close to double visitation during the first summer of the pandemic, when the park barred visitors for several weeks in May and then allowed entry only through Wyoming's gates until June.

“It took us five to six weeks after COVID closures to get back to normal,” Sholly said after the press conference. “So I don’t know if we’re in this lag period where it’s going to continue to build, or not.”