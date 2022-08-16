Yellowstone visitation drops 45% in July, 30% this year

Recreational visits to Yellowstone National Park declined 45% in July, compared with the previous year, as flood recovery efforts continued, officials said Tuesday.

The park counted 596,562 visitors last month, a sharp drop from the record 1,080,767 in July 2021 and well below the 955,645 in 2020 and 936,062 in 2019.

Year-to-date visitation through July fell about 30% from 2021 and almost 20% from 2019, but remained higher than 2020, when the park temporarily restricted access due to COVID-19.

Yellowstone evacuated all visitors and closed the park on June 13, after severe flooding damaged roads and other infrastructure. It reopened the three southern gates nine days later, and limited entry by license plate until July 2, when traffic resumed along the northern loop.

The park expects to reconnect the northern loop to the two still-closed entrances, near Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, by October. Roads beyond those gates are currently open to pedestrians and bicycles and allow some access to hiking and fishing.

After eclipsing 2021 visitation in the first five months of this year, June’s numbers were down 43% from the year before. At the time, year-to-date visitation was down about 20%.