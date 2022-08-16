 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Yellowstone visitation drops 45% in July, 30% this year

  • Updated
  • 0

Recreational visits to Yellowstone National Park declined 45% in July, compared with the previous year, as flood recovery efforts continued, officials said Tuesday.

The park counted 596,562 visitors last month, a sharp drop from the record 1,080,767 in July 2021 and well below the 955,645 in 2020 and 936,062 in 2019.

Year-to-date visitation through July fell about 30% from 2021 and almost 20% from 2019, but remained higher than 2020, when the park temporarily restricted access due to COVID-19.

Yellowstone evacuated all visitors and closed the park on June 13, after severe flooding damaged roads and other infrastructure. It reopened the three southern gates nine days later, and limited entry by license plate until July 2, when traffic resumed along the northern loop.

The park expects to reconnect the northern loop to the two still-closed entrances, near Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, by October. Roads beyond those gates are currently open to pedestrians and bicycles and allow some access to hiking and fishing.

People are also reading…

After eclipsing 2021 visitation in the first five months of this year, June’s numbers were down 43% from the year before. At the time, year-to-date visitation was down about 20%.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass

Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass

Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.

Watch Now: Related Video

US abortion rights: Florida clinics overwhelmed by patients from other states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News