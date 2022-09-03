Yellowstone Volcanic Observatory releases its 10-year plan

The Yellowstone Volcanic Observatory has the next 10 years of volcanic, hydrothermal and earthquake activity on the Yellowstone Plateau covered.

With its new 10-year plan, the observatory plans to monitor the "many geological hazards in the region that pose a threat to people," according to a press release from the University of Wyoming.

The chances of another "caldera-forming supereruption" in Yellowstone are very low, but since the Yellowstone volcanic system was made by three "massive caldera-forming" eruptions and other smaller eruptions, it's important to keep an eye on, the release states. Other geologic events include earthquakes and hydrothermal explosions of all sizes (the smaller of which are "akin to unexpectedly large or uncharacteristic geyser events") that can pose a threat.

“The new Yellowstone volcano and earthquake monitoring plan builds upon improvements to monitoring systems in the region while also accounting for new insights into the dynamics of the area’s seismic, volcanic and hydrothermal activity,” said Kenneth Sims, a National Geographic Explorer who researches volcanoes around the globe and has represented UW on YVO since 2013. “As such, this new monitoring plan will significantly enhance YVO’s hazards forecasting capabilities, and it also will greatly facilitate scientific advances that will help geologists better understand how the Yellowstone system works.”

The university's announcement includes specifics for the new plan including:

the addition of digital seismic sensors where only analog systems now exist;

the addition of permanent, continuously recording GPS stations in Norris Geyser Basin and other areas of recognized under-monitored activity;

expansion of continuous gas monitoring;

deployment of additional hydrological-, environmental- and lake-monitoring stations; and

improved monitoring of Yellowstone’s hydrothermal systems to help scientists better understand the dynamics of thermal areas and their associated hazards.

The YVO is a consortium of nine regional scientific agencies, including UW, Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Wyoming State Geological Survey.

More information on YVO can be found at www.usgs.gov/observatories/yvo.