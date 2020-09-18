Yes, the Mountain West is looking into eight-game football season. But will it actually happen?

That seemed to be confirmed by Stadium national college football insider Brett McMurphy, who reported Wednesday that not all teams may play the eight-game schedule the Mountain West is exploring. The biggest unknowns, McMurphy noted, are Hawaii, Fresno State and Air Force, which is still being allowed to play Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games against Army and Navy this fall.

Time crunch

But the league doesn’t have time to waste.

Every FBS conference that’s playing this fall has plans to play its league championship game no later than Dec. 19, which is 13 weeks from now. The Mountain West also needs to be able to finish its season by then, the source said.

That’s because the final College Football Playoff rankings along with other possible bowl matchups, including the New Year’s Six, are scheduled to be announced Dec. 20. The highest-ranked Group of Five champion automatically qualifies for a New Year’s Six bowl bid, but in order for the Mountain West champion to be eligible, the league would have to finish its season within that window.