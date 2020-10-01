Young Douglas COVID-19 victims being bullied in person and on social media

The number of students in quarantine across Douglas schools was unavailable from both school officials and Converse County Public Health.

“We know we’re a small town and it’s inevitable that it’s going to get out. We do our very best to safeguard everyone’s protected health information. It’s never us who releases that information, but it does get out. The people who have unfortunately tested positive for the virus, and the amount of bullying they’re receiving, is not okay. It’s never okay. “The thing that irritates me the most, is that it’s not just their peers doing it. The comments I get from some parents . . . it’s just not OK,” Cowardin said, her voice breaking as she fought back tears.

“I really expect more from our community. I know this is not everybody. I know the majority of people are capable of not acting that way. To me, it’s just asinine that we have people who have a communicable disease – you know they didn’t choose to have it – and yet they are being bullied like this. I expect more. It’s really sad. I just want to hug those kids who it’s happening to. Bullying is a problem anyway. When you add in the fact that we’re in a pandemic and this kid has been identified as having the virus . . . where’s the empathy for that child? It makes it very difficult in a small town,” she said.