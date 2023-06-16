They start fast. A blur of golden and brown hair. A burst of power and strength.

From the stands at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper the flash looks like two athletes, Jayci Byler and TaDa, lunging forward, a tangle of bulging muscles, leather and denim. But look closer.

You see one athlete. One person. A single organism twisting around the blue Cinch barrels at impossible angles, hurtling from right to left, rounding the final drum and hitting the home stretch at an adrenaline-inducing, energy-zapping pace.

14.68 seconds.

Blink and you missed it. Blink and you missed them.

***

It’s a July day in Sunset, Texas, a 4.5-hour drive from Bellville, Byler’s hometown. She’s there to visit a horse trainer and family friend.

Byler recognizes the mare immediately. TaDa looks so much like her mother, My Fame Us Lady, the family’s longtime barrel racing horse. This is crazy, Byler, a freshman at Sam Houston State, thinks.

Months later, the call comes. TaDa is ready. They start with rides at home, exercising and working their way through the barrel pattern. Then out at youth rodeos.

There’s a hesitation on the part of both horse and rider, cautious as they feel one another out. As they learn from one another. TaDa has many of the same characteristics as her mom – the white blaze, the deep brown coat. The horse is headstrong. But she has a fervid energy and a faster run, requiring more calm and control.

“She was just this young mare still learning about the traveling road, not knowing what she’s going to do or where she’s going to compete,” Byler says.

Byler, too, was just learning the traveling road.

In August, they move to Huntsville, Texas together, to college and away from home. They practice every day at Sam Houston’s pen, running after classes and in between rodeos. They spend time together. Not seconds, or minutes, or hours, but days together.

Byler’s friend quip: Jayci’s always with TaDa and the horses.

***

It’s a little after 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Byler, wearing a camo T-shirt, blue jeans and gray Nikes, strokes TaDa’s neck as the horse buries her head in a rubber bucket of grain pellets. Kimmi, Byler’s mother, rubs CBD oil into TaDa’s joints back to front.

Byler pulls out two syringes, one small like the kind you would see in a doctor’s office, the other thick and filled with a red liquid. Byler calms TaDa, Kimmi holding the animal’s head as one of the needles buries into her neck and conveys a mixture of electrolytes and vitamin B12 into her muscles. TaDa laps at a third syringe with a probiotic and electrolyte paste, and a salty banana taste.

At their trailer, TaDa continues to ease through her feed while Byler picks her hooves and unravels a black blanket with electrode pads.

“You know she’s a slow eater,” Byler tells her mother, aligning the blanket with the horse’s shoulders and hips. She ties TaDa’s tail in a knot, wrapping her legs with protective wraps.

Byler disappears inside the trailer, to her own spread – meat, cheese and electrolytes.

At the Ford Wyoming Center, Byler, now in rodeo attire, saddles My Fame Us Lady for the grand entrance. They take off toward the arena, the bright afternoon light just beginning to fade to gold. TaDa watches, forgetting the rope she was chewing on.

As they walk away, she paws the ground.

***

Forty minutes later, Byler and TaDa walk laps alone.

One, two, three, four, five, six. Dozens. Right and left. Left and right. Byler scrolls through funny videos, social media, trying to distract herself, trying to calm rider and horse.

There was no plan to be here. Sure, there were dreams, but no plans. The intent was always to build a budding partnership, a friendship. To enjoy their first college season together.

“It really just happened,” Byler says.

There was that look in October in Uvalde, Texas. When she knew. When they knew. When their eyes met and they found a mutual understanding.

We’re connected.

In the arena, the lights are bright and the music thumps.

Byler and TaDa squeeze between the green fences in the alleyway of the Ford Wyoming Center.

They’re nervous. The crowd is amped. The energy is bubbling.

Soon, they’ll enter the arena and do their circles, three to the left, two to the right. Then they’ll break for the first barrel.

But for now, they talk.

“Solid run,” Byler says to her horse. “Solid run, girlfriend.”