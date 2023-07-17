A bison charged and gored a woman in Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning.

The 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona was walking with someone in front of the near the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison, a statement from the park says.

The two turned to walk away from the bison when one charged and gored the woman inflicting "significant injuries to her chest and abdomen," the statement reads. She was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and her condition is unknown.

The park said it's unknown how close the people were to the bison when it charged.

The incident is under investigation and there is no more information to share at this time, the park said.