POWELL — After remaining stagnant around $80 million for several years, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department budget is quickly increasing to adjust for growing costs and large special projects.

The recent commission-approved 2024 final budget for standard operational costs stands at just under $99 million with an additional $20 million for one-time projects. Compared to the commission’s standard operational budget of $83.5 million five years ago in 2019, the 2024 budget (not including one-time projects), has seen an increase of $15.7 million over the past five years.

Even last year was significantly cheaper for the department. The 2023 budget was approved for just over $91 million for the standard budget and over $7 million in one-time projects.

But big ticket expenses have increased dramatically, mirroring inflationary issues most consumers have felt. Vehicles (cars, trucks, ATVs, etc.), fuel, materials for capital construction projects, computer software and hardware, printing costs and salaries have all increased over the past three years.

In addition, purchasing delays continue, said John Kennedy, deputy director of the department.

As an example, the cost of the first phase of the Jackson housing project and the state shooting complex increased nearly 30% over original estimates to just over $12 million.

“The cost to build, as we are all aware, has caused many projects to increase in cost. It is important to know that the commission has been setting aside money for several years to complete high-priority projects,” Kennedy said.

The department officially broke ground on the employee housing project last week. Located on commission-owned South Park Wildlife Habitat Management Area approximately 5 miles south of Jackson, the construction process will take place over the next several months.

“We have worked closely with the public and community for several years on this plan. It’s very pleasing to see the hard work of our collaboration finally come to fruition,” Kennedy said in a Thursday press release. “The breaking of ground signifies our commitment to our mission and serving the public in this community.”

Other one-time projects include multi-year projects that were approved in past years and new projects, including new public access areas, renovation work at the Boulder, Auburn, and Tillett hatcheries, and support of a new State Shooting Complex.

Salaries have also increased by $3.4 million this year, including a $300,000 supplemental increase over the preliminary budget approved in March.

“The recent salary increases play an integral role in recruitment but are also important for retaining employees and overall morale,” Kennedy said.

The commission’s reserve account is $44.2 million, which is up by about $5 million over the 2021 reserve amount. But that money now will only cover five months of operating expenses, down from six months in 2021 with a reserve of about $39 million.

Commission revenue is generated from fish and wildlife constituents, associated federal funding sources, grants, donations, and from commission owned property.

About 85% of the funding comes directly from anglers and hunters in permits, licenses, fees and taxes. Sportspersons’ revenue also pays for conservation efforts of nongame species and critical habitat.

The commission receives no state general funds.