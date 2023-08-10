BUFFALO — For decades, oil and gas boom and bust has been a predictable cycle in Johnson County and across Wyoming, with high prices encouraging a rush of drilling before a shift in the market leads to bankrupt companies, lost jobs and, finally, abandoned or orphan wells.

But a new rule proposed July 20 by the Bureau of Land Management aims to prevent well abandonment by significantly increasing the bond that companies have to post before they are permitted to drill on federal lands.

Environmental groups such as the Powder River Basin Resource Council celebrated the ruling as a long-awaited and much needed step to curb well abandonment and keep taxpayers from paying to clean up after industry, while oil and gas representatives said that the “one-size-fits-all approach” would hamper development and fail to account for variations in well depth and size across the industry.

If finalized, the rule would financially incentivize companies to plug and complete reclamation work on their wells to get the bond amount returned, rather than have federal taxpayers pick up the tab.

Currently, oil and gas companies can post bonds of $10,000 for one drilling lease, $25,000 for a statewide bond or $150,000 to cover all leases and operations nationwide. The proposed rule sets the minimum bond for an individual lease at $150,000 and the minimum statewide bond at $500,000, and it eliminates nationwide bonds. The rule also allows the BLM to increase the bond amounts further, such as in cases where multiple wells would be attached to one drilling lease.

The last time the bonding amounts were set was back in the 1960s, and there has been little change to the bonding rules in the more than half century since, nor changes to account for inflation.

That means that under the existing rules, the bonds come nowhere close to covering the cost to plug orphan wells – wells that have been abandoned with no liable company in sight – leaving taxpayers to foot the bill.

“This is a smart fiscal policy for the American public,” said Shannon Anderson, a staff attorney with the Sheridan-based Powder River Basin Resource Council, which has worked since the early 2000s to get bonds increased. “It protects taxpayers and landowners, and properly places accountability on industry. It’s smart fiscal policy.”

The rule will go through a 60-day public comment period, once the final language is posted to the Federal Register.

According to language in the proposed rule, the average cost of plugging an orphan well is $71,000 but can range from $35,000 up to $200,000. The cost for plugging a coalbed methane well is usually significantly lower, around $5,000 to $7,000, according to the Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission. A traditional well plugging can cost 10 times as much as a coalbed methane plugging, according to the BLM.

As of Aug. 7, there were 20 orphaned wells and another 12 abandoned wells – wells which, though owned by a company, are not properly plugged. Wyoming BLM has spent $2.7 million annually to plug and do reclamation work on 23 wells.

Since 2018, a number of federal agencies – such as the Government Accountability Office and the Department of the Interior’s Office of the Inspector General – have audited the federal bonding program and found that there is little protection for American taxpayers. According to the GAO report, the cost to federal taxpayers to reclaim orphaned wells could be over $330 million.

In its rationale for increasing the bond amounts, the BLM wrote in the proposed rule that “the BLM believes that doing so, along with other proposed changes, would help ensure that reclamation costs reside primarily with oil and gas lessees, operating rights owners, and operators and not the American public.”

State funds cleanup through conservation tax

Anderson said that in the Powder River Basin, in particular, the picture is not much different than the national one. While wells drilled for coalbed methane production are shallower than those for oil and cost less to plug, the large number of abandoned wells means cleanup has been a headache. In particular, a number of larger operators have offloaded their wells to smaller companies that didn’t have the resources to plug and reclaim their wells.

“These companies come in when it’s good money, and they drill it, but at the end of the life cycle of the well they want to get out of liability by offloading oil and gas wells to smaller operators,” she said. “Those operators did not have the capital to sustain those wells and their company, and so sometimes they went bankrupt or just evaporated.”

A prime example is the bankrupt company Storm Cat, which reached a deal in 2017 with the Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission for bond delinquency and for failing to plug or reclaim thousands of idle and abandoned coalbed methane wells it controlled on state lands in northern Wyoming, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

The Oil and Gas Commission has been quicker to change oil and gas bonding and create policies for plugging wells on state lands than the BLM has on federal lands.

Plugging and reclamation work for wells on state lands is paid for with a bond on idle wells, as well as a conservation tax to the Oil and Gas Commission that goes into an orphan well fund. Companies can bond their wells at $10 per foot or a blanket bond of $100,000. There’s also an additional $10 per foot bond on idle wells.

As of July 2023, the state held over $234 million in idle well bonds and had plugged over 200 wells year to date. From 2014 to 2022, the state has plugged nearly 5,000 orphaned wells. As of July 2023, there are still 1,544 orphan wells left on state lands, according to the Oil and Gas Commission.

Due to the significant revenues collected from the conservation tax, the Oil and Gas Commission has enough funds to plug orphaned wells, even when the bond doesn’t cover the cost.

The difference between state and federal bonding, Anderson said, is that the conservation tax on production means state tax- payers don’t have to pick up the tab for plugging orphaned wells, but that’s not the case for wells on federal land.

At the federal level, Congress appropriated $4.7 billion of taxpayer money in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to plug orphaned wells on state and federal lands across the United States.

Industry says proposed rule harms small producers

Ryan McConaughey, the vice president and director of communications with the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said the BLM’s proposed bonding rules would harm smaller producers and didn’t accurately reflect “what actually happens on the ground” in Wyoming.

He said that the large upfront bonding amounts required in the proposed rule would “be an undue burden” on the industry, and instead suggested the BLM adopt rules similar to the state’s.

McConaughey endorsed the conservation tax as a smart way to protect Wyoming taxpayers while also permitting oil and gas drilling to proceed with fewer snags.

He also said that many of the wells in Wyoming – especially those tied to coalbed methane – cost significantly less to plug than other wells in the country, meaning BLM’s flat number doesn’t take into account the complexity of the industry.

McConaughey also said the bonding increase is yet another burden on an industry that has had its fair share of them in recent years, from increased royalty rates as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act to fewer federal gas and oil lease sales.

“In talking to some of our smaller operators in Wyoming, the issue is not plugging and abandoning wells,” McConaughey said. “If these increased bonding fees come into place, the operators won’t be able to sell the lease when they are trying to get out of the business. The bonding requirements will make it almost impossible to sell to another operator.”

But for Anderson, that’s exactly the point. If the federal bonding levels are set high enough, operators will have the financial incentive to plug and reclaim the land, rather than try to sell the lease off to someone who can’t. That’s especially the case because when a lease is sold, the new operator is in most cases required to post a new bond, Anderson said.

If the proposed rule with increased bond amounts passes, the new lessee will have to have the capital to post that bond from the get-go.

In Anderson’s eyes, the higher capital requirements will reduce the risk that the company will go bankrupt and be unable to clean up the wells at the end of their lifecycle.

“The smarter thing is to have more bonds up front,” she said. “These bonds are an insurance policy, essentially.”