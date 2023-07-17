Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality awarded an industrial siting permit for the CK Gold Project, according to a Wednesday press release from the project’s parent company U.S. Gold Corp.

The permit allows “for construction and operation of the proposed mine at the CK Gold Project,” the statement reads.

U.S. Gold Corp expects to start construction at the old Copper King Mine in early 2024, the Star-Tribune previously reported. The company projects that operations will last for around 10 years, generate more than 300 long-term jobs and produce roughly $75 million in tax revenue.

It’s been decades since a hardrock mine opened on Wyoming’s state lands. “While copper-gold mining has not recently been permitted in the state of Wyoming, state agencies are well versed in regulating the extractive industry,” U.S. Gold Corp President and CEO George Bee said in the statement.

In recent decades, U.S. companies have focused on the biggest, most lucrative deposits of gold, copper and other metals, like those found in Nevada. But prices are up and expected to remain high, and demand is forecast to grow, boosting the appeal of smaller deposits like Wyoming’s.

“We recognize a growing demand for copper and gold, and we are pleased that Wyoming, a state steeped in history of meeting the nation’s resource needs, possesses the experience, desire, and capacity to continue fulfilling that role in a positive and professional manner, prioritizing the well-being of its people and the environment,” Bee said.

Other companies made attempts at the site that resulted in false starts over the years, but now the economics make sense for another reason. “The technology has come a long ways, to really be able to maximize how much you can get out of an ore body,” Jason Begger, the project’s spokesperson, previously told the Star-Tribune.

Cyanide heap leaching, a method still used to extract gold from ore at some of the country’s gold mines, wouldn’t be effective on gold and copper, he said. U.S. Gold Corp plans to rely on newer floatation mechanisms that are more effective — and less ecologically destructive — at multi-metal mines.

The Nevada-based company hopes to have the second major permit, the mine operating and closure plan permit, approved in the first half of next year. The company submitted that application in September 2022.