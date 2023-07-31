GILLETTE — The newest chapter in the saga of the Campbell County Public Library was written Friday afternoon, as the Campbell County Public Library board voted 4-1 in a special meeting to fire director Terri Lesley, one day after the board chair asked her to resign.

Hundreds of people showed up to the meeting, most of them in support of Lesley, but there also were a few dozen residents who showed support for the board.

No reason for Lesley’s firing was given by the board.

At the start of the meeting, board members went into an executive session. When they came out of the executive session, Lesley was given a chance to speak. The board also allowed those in the audience to give public comment.

Since July 2021, Lesley and the library staff have been criticized by some residents for allowing sexual education and LGBTQ books in the children’s and teen sections.

Lesley had been the library director since 2013, and she’d worked at the library for 27 years. She said that for the first 25 years, she was working her “dream job,” but the last two years “have been pure hell.”

“The easiest thing in the world would’ve been for me to resign at any time in the last two years, but these years have been hard on my staff as well,” she said. “They’ve deserved my support and for me to not take the easy way out.”

She said she met with new board chairman Charles Butler and board member Sage Bear Thursday morning. She said she was led to believe the meeting was about the library’s weeding policy, but instead “they asked me to resign.”

“They told me this was because I refused to move the books,” she said. “They never told me which books they were referring to, or why they should be removed.”

Lesley refused to resign. Later that day, Butler called for a special meeting, which was held Friday afternoon.

At the special meeting, Lesley criticized the library board for refusing to follow its own policy. She’s repeatedly told the board that she worried about potential lawsuits if she moves or removes books.

“I just needed the board to have my back,” she said.

At the regular board meeting Monday, Lesley was told by Bear and Chelsie Collier that if Lesley or her employees came across books that were “egregious” in their sexual content, they can weed them out.

Weeding happens periodically to make room on the shelves for new books, and once a book is weeded, it’s removed completely from the library.

Lesley said she was uncomfortable about going this direction, and worried that it would lead to her getting sued.

“I feel like we are personally responsible, we’re the ones doing it,” Lesley said. “We’re the ones physically doing it. That’s how I see it.”

“Well, if that’s the way you feel then I feel like you should find another job,” Bear said last Monday.

Friday, Lesley said the board is refusing to follow its own policy when it comes to book challenges, and that it was trying to use the weeding process as a way to get around the challenge process.

“You would not be refusing to take responsibility for your own actions and now you are going to fire me because I did not want to be your scapegoat to your weeding scheme,” Lesley said.

Lesley said the board is aware that the weeding policy gives library users “no right to appeal or challenge books that have been weeded,” and that’s why the board wants to use it.

She also called out the library board for working with MassResistance, a national socially conservative group considered anti-LGBT.

At a meeting in March, Anderson asked Bear if she’d heard about Liberty Counsel, a national Christian organization, from MassResistance. Bear said she did not.

“I saw that he gave an opinion, and then I called him directly,” she said. “I said, ‘You seem to have some knowledge on this, can you help me?’”

But Lesley referenced a post on July 19, where MassResistance took credit for connecting the Liberty Counsel with the local library board.

“MassResistance has specifically outed the Campbell County Public Library Board and congratulated Liberty Counsel attorneys for this approach of moving books,” she said.

“MassResistance connected Liberty Counsel with the Campbell County Library Board. Liberty Counsel did an outstanding job crafting the necessary changes to their current policy,” the post reads, adding that the new policy is “extremely robust and will withstand any legal challenge from the Left.”

Lesley ended her speech by saying that she appreciates the support from the community and her employees these last two years.

“In the end, I feel like I’ve let them down in some regards, that there must have been something more that I could’ve done, but that’s out of my hands now, it’s in the board’s hands,” she said. “And I don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”

A handful of people were able to speak during the public comment period.

Jim Bernston said he’s been using the library weekly for the last 40 years. He said the library board members have an easy job.

“All you have to do is support the library,” he said. “If you can’t support the director and her terrific staff, maybe you’re the ones who should resign.”

Ashley Torres, a reference librarian, called out the board for focusing on this issue when there are other things that need fixing.

“You have the power to do so much good,” she said.

Spring Wilkins said the insinuation that parents who are OK with the books in the library are groomers who sexualize their children “is insane.”

“I just want everyone to hear that out loud,” she said. “Do you hear it? Would you say that out loud?”

Christy Gerrits said this was “a very sad day for Gillette.” She told the board it had put Lesley “in an impossible situation,” and that she is going to be “extremely hard to replace.”

Karyl Meyer said that the collection development policy “will protect kids,” and that moving books is “a very good compromise.”

And Susan Sisti thanked the board for doing an “outstanding job.”

“Thank you board, we love you and respect you,” she said.

She said she never wanted this to happen.

“I’m really sorry it had to come to this, all we wanted were a few of the worst offender books removed,” Sisti said.

In a July 2021 meeting, Sisti called for the immediate resignation of Lesley. In September 2021, she wanted the commissioners to take action and fire Lesley and youth services librarian Darcy Acord because “these two women should never be around children.”

Nick Jessen criticized the board for its current direction.

“When you start outlawing books because of your personal, religious and moral beliefs in this country, you’re going against the Constitution, you’re going against what we were founded for,” Jessen said.

What Jessen said next caused Butler to shut down public comment.

“You’re personally an affront to myself and most of the people I know,” Jessen said. “This is a sh-t show and I’m embarrassed for this board.”

Jessen’s use of profanity was deemed a violation of the public comment rules, and Butler ended the public comment period.

The board then went into a second executive session. About 45 minutes later, they came out and voted 4-1 to fire Lesley. Board member Charlie Anderson was the only one to vote against her termination.

After the vote, Lesley walked out of the room as most of the audience gave her a standing ovation.

The meeting adjourned after that.