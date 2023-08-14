A Wyoming man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officers with a flagpole over two years ago, making him the second person in the state to face federal charges for his suspected involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

Douglas Harrington was arrested Wednesday in Oakdale, California, the arrest warrant in his case states. Federal charges were filed against him in July, but his case was sealed until he was taken into custody.

Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, an unknown subject was identified in open-source videos wearing a cowboy hat, goggles, a gas mask and a backpack, the statement of facts said.

“The subject held a flagpole with a metal ball at the end and used the flagpole to hit law enforcement officers on Capitol grounds,” the statement said.

In response to FBI alerts, a confidential source came forward, who identified the person as Harrington, of Bedford, Wyoming, the statement said. The person was not “personally familiar” with him and identified him solely through research.

The subject in the videos and photos, known as “BOLO 470-AFO” had several apparent commonalities in clothing, physical features or items with Harrington, the statement said.

“I observed in the photograph that the individual had a mole or other similar mark close to his nose,” the statement said. “Upon reviewing a driver’s license photograph of HARRINGTON, I observed a similar mark on HARRINGTON’S face.”

Harrington allegedly can be seen moving the flagpole to strike or attempt to strike law enforcement multiple times, the statement said.

Another confidential witness, who had a personal relationship with Harrington, allegedly said he had already spoken with him about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Following a search warrant of Harrington’s personal data, there were several messages that “seemed to be related to the 2020 Presidential election, the Million MAGA March protest held in Washington, D.C. in December 2020 and the events of January 6, 2021,” the statement said.

There were a handful of messages discussing former President Trump, God and the “fake stealing of our votes,” the statement said.

“I could tell the whole world is in on this to get rid of Trump because the one world government the devil and Satan‘s angels and China does not want Trump around any longer because he’s toppling over the globalist and the plan of Satan...” one text reads.

He had also allegedly been encouraging an associate to join the Proud Boys, which has been deemed a designated “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, their website states.

On the day of the riot, he is suspected of texting an “intimate partner” about his participation in the riot, the statement said.

Harrington is facing six federal charges – obstructing law enforcement, forcibly assaulting a federal officer, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, engaging in violence in a restricted building and corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, the complaint states.

If found guilty on all charges, Harrington’s maximum sentence could be upwards of 70 years. There is a potential enhanced penalty “when a dangerous instrument is used and bodily injury is suffered,” but it is unknown whether federal prosecutors will pursue it in his case.

Last year, Andrew Galloway, of Cody, was the first person in the state who pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He was jailed for 30 days.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.