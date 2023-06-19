In the midst of a sort of reckoning between Christian churches in America and the Indigenous tribes from which they often treated unjustly, Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne has decided to pay a voluntary property tax as an acknowledgement that they worship on land that originally belonged to the Cheyenne and Arapaho nations.

Highlands, a member of the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination, doesn’t have any members who are Native American. In fact, they average about 70 people a week, Rodger McDaniel, who pastors the church, said.

It was during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when they raised money to give food to the Wind River Indian Reservation, that the idea for some sort of reparations was planted. Then, in early 2022 or late 2021, McDaniel said, the church began to open their services with a moment of silence to acknowledge that they were worshiping on stolen land.

The acknowledgement got people thinking. And wondering: What could they do to help?

Churchgoers had to learn, first of all. They started doing book studies on Native Americans and asking more pointed questions about how they could assist. The topic of scholarships for Indigenous students came up. Soon, McDaniel said, they learned that it was not necessarily a lack of money for classes and books that kept students from the reservation from completing college, but personal emergencies: a car that broke down, a health scare, a family matter.

Highlands chose to endow a permanent $35,000 scholarship fund specifically for those types of emergencies at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

“The wonderful use of the money is that, they found, of course, that Native kids tend to stay in school if they have a support group with other Natives. And so they created this support group around the project of making ceremonial moccasins to use during graduation ceremony,” McDaniel said. “So the fund buys leather and the beads and that brings the kids together and creates an opportunity for them to support one another.

“It is literally keeping kids in school.”

The ball was now, so to speak, rolling. Margaret Kinney, who has been attending Highlands with her husband for about four years, recalled it this way in an email to the Star-Tribune:

“Our first step after recognizing we were on stolen land was to establish genuine relationships with the Wind River Indian Reservation. After this our quest to find out more began.”

That quest McDaniel called “discernment,” which “is the process of prayer and Scripture and conversation that seeks to know God’s will on a particular subject,” he explained. Basically, as a church, Highlands put their heads together, prayed and studied for several weeks how they might continue to acknowledge their freedom to worship on land that was taken from the Cheyennes and Arapahos – and had significant spiritual meaning to those nations.

“It was really interesting how that land acknowledgement at the beginning of our service led to people thinking, ‘Well, you know. It’s true. We’re worshiping on land that was stolen from them,” McDaniel said. “‘What does that mean? What obligation does that create for us?’”

Enter: the reparations fund. One of the newest line items in the church’s budget, it is a $500 per month payment from the church at large and voluntary donations from whomever else feels led to give.

The money goes straight to the reservation, Highlands’ pastor said. It is their money to do with what they feel is best. The church does not give any instructions for how the money should be spent.

“As an added note, the first most important thing to consider when starting this program is consent. Before beginning, discussions need to occur, always involving Native Americans and tribal leaders,” Kinney said in an email.

As of April, she noted, the fund had $7,500 in it.

Highlands is not the first church to create a reparations fund (though it may be one of the first in Wyoming to do so). Other churches around the country have created similar funds to give back to Black and Indigenous peoples. As the modern American Christian church reviews its history of horrors to people of color and Native Americans, having a fund like this is viewed by many as a way to come to terms with its sometimes vile history.

Ultimately, McDaniel said, it's not just about the guilt that the people in the pews each week feel -- it's how they can leverage that to help in the present moment.

“Spiritually, I think that’s the big impact is that now people in our church, white people who didn’t know that history, didn’t understand it – now can talk about it. They’ve educated themselves, and they have a much better sense of not just the history, but of the current situation on the reservation," he said.

Those who want to give to the Indian Reparations Fund can do so via a check, Kinney said, made out to: Highlands Presbyterian Church, 2390 Pattison Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82009. Donations should be specified by a note on the memo line.