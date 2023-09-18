The city of Cody has issued a building permit to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a proposed temple.

The decision follows a summer-long fight between residents of Cody and the church. Those against the building of the temple say that they are not against a temple itself, but its planned location within a rural residential zone, the only house of worship in the city to be built in such a zone. Part of the temple includes a steeple that residents say would block their views of the night sky and produce light pollution.

For members of the church, temples are the most sacred places on earth. Only confirmed members are allowed inside once a temple is dedicated.

The issuance of the permit follows the City of Cody Planning & Zoning Board's approval of the site plan and the conditional use permit, and the subsequent appeals from Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods (the group against the temple's location) and the church that were filed in district court.

In a statement released on Monday, the city stated that "the City Council dedicated its efforts toward easing tensions and fostering collaboration among these groups to seek a resolution. During this time, the LDS Church representatives from Salt Lake City expressed that any further delay in the permit issuance would result in construction setbacks and significant financial losses, necessitating them to take legal action in federal court to recover damages and legal expenses. This federal lawsuit would be separate from the ongoing appeals in District Court."

According to the statement, within the bounds of the Cody City Code, city council does not have authority to overturn the decisions made by the city's planning and zoning board.

"Over the past months, we've received impassioned public comment, both in favor and against this project. People both in favor of and opposed to the proposed temple have argued that property rights are at stake and that the law supports their view. Recognizing the merits of both views and the limitations of the authority granted to the Cody City Council per City code, we believe it is prudent to allow the District Court to decide the future of this project through the appeals that have been filed," said Cody Mayor Matt Hall in the statement.

The city does not have the financial means to engage in "a protracted legal battle," he said. Thus, he explained, the city decided to issue the building permit in an effort to be prudent.

Plans for the temple were announced in October 2021, but the site was not announced until March of this year, and they didn't see proposed plans for the temple until the beginning of May, residents told the Star-Tribune in June. They took action upon hearing the announcement of the site, which is on Skyline Drive, and formed Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods.

The city "remains open to facilitating discussions between both parties to reach a solution that respects the rights of all involved," the statement said.