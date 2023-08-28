A 25-year-old driver hit a pedestrian and drove away with him on the hood of his car after the pedestrian allegedly tried to open the car’s door multiple times.

The driver, Koby Rodriguez, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with injury, the Cheyenne Police Department announced Friday.

Cheyenne police responded to a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, the statement said. It was near Sinclair gas station at 115 North Greeley Highway.

According to statements, Rodriguez, of Cheyenne, was exiting Interstate 80 and stopped at a traffic light to turn south onto North Greeley Highway.

While Rodriguez was waiting at the light, a pedestrian allegedly approached the vehicle, the statement said. He “pulled on a door handle multiple times and walked away.”

Rodriguez is believed to have maneuvered his car around other traffic and hit the man, the statement said.

The man was on the hood of Rodriguez’s car while he allegedly proceeded to drive recklessly to the intersection of North Greely Highway and East Fox Farm Road, the statement said.

He eventually fell from the hood of the car and landed on the road, the statement said. He sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Rodriguez continued to drive west on East Fox Farm Road, leaving the man in the road, the statement said.

He later returned to the scene. Rodriguez was arrested and booked into Laramie County Jail.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Baca at 307-633-6617.

