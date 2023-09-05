Two people were allegedly shot by a relative over the weekend in Carbon County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced.

Officials received a report of a man with a gun shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the statement said. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded near milepost 22 on U.S. Route 287.

The caller allegedly told dispatch that "a relative shot her and another family member," the statement said.

Two unidentified victims fled the scene towards Rawlins, but they were "followed by the assailant in a separate vehicle," the statement said.

He allegedly rammed the back of their vehicle and continued shooting at them, the statement said.

Rawlins' troopers eventually intercepted the vehicles near milepost 14.

Both vehicles stopped, and the man surrendered without incident, the statement said.

The victims were transported to Carbon County Memorial Hospital, but the second victim's injuries required them to be moved to a trauma center.

Troopers arrested the man for attempted murder, the statement said. Charges are pending through the Carbon County Attorney's Office.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.