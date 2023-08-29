A mother and her boyfriend are facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after her toddler was life-flighted to Denver with severe injuries, the Cheyenne Police Department announced.

Hannah Wingert, 20, and Joshua Moody, 21, both of Cheyenne, allegedly abused the two-year-old boy, the statement said.

An officer was dispatched on Aug. 23 to a welfare check, the statement said.

It was reported that a boy at a home on the 500 block of West 6th Street was covered with bruises, the statement said.

“[T]he caller was concerned for his welfare,” the statement said.

When the officer arrived, the boy was suffering “severe life-threatening injuries,” which appeared to be the result of physical abuse, the statement said.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the statement said. He was assessed there and life-flighted to Denver Children’s Hospital.

Medical professionals confirmed that the boy had multiple broken bones and internal injuries, the statement said.

“The primary encounter diagnosis indicated non-accidental trauma to the child,” the statement said.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the mother and her boyfriend allegedly battered the two-year-old.

Wingert and Moody were arrested without incident Friday and booked into Laramie County Jail, the statement said.

They are also facing an aggravated child abuse charge, the statement said.

