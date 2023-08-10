Authorities plan for a “final” search Friday after a 28-year-old woman went missing almost three weeks ago near Nowater Trail by the Worland Municipal Airport, Washakie County Sheriff Austin T. Brookwell said in a statement.

Breanna Mitchell was last contacted July 22. Her vehicle got stuck along rugged terrain. She was believed to be barefoot – a boot and a shirt were found in the area.

At this point, if Mitchell is still out in the area, chances are “very high” it will be a recovery and not a rescue, Brookwell said.

“I am asking anyone who comes out to search if you happen to come across what looks like human remains or items that could be evidence, DO NOT TOUCH ANYTHING!” the statement said.

Mitchell is described as a white woman with green eyes and brown hair, though her hair may be black now, according to posts on Facebook. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

A private company, Find-911, is assisting Thursday before the final search, the statement said.

The Cody-based company has “k-9s, a drone, and really advanced software to process the images the drone takes to hopefully get answers,” the statement said.

The public is urged to avoid the area while he works.

On Friday, multiple agencies will be conducting the final search, as long as the weather permits it, the statement said.

Park County, Johnson County and the Hot Springs Sheriff’s Office are sending search and rescue teams to assist, the statement said. They will be briefed at 5 p.m. before heading out.

Officials are not asking for the public’s help with Friday’s search, but they still can if they want to, the statement said.

Again, members of the public are urged not to touch anything they find. They can call 307-347-2242 to provide GPS coordinates to dispatch, the statement said.

Officials plan to put out one last update after the searches are complete.

