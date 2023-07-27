The Wyoming branch of the FBI is being brought in to assist in finding a 28-year-old woman who disappeared six days ago in Worland.

Breanna Mitchell is described as a white woman with green eyes and brown hair, but her hair may be black now, according to posts on Facebook. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was last heard from Saturday after her car got stuck along rugged terrain near Nowater Trail past the Worland Municipal Airport, Washakie County Sheriff Austin T. Brookwell said in a statement. The car, a boot and a shirt were located, but Mitchell was not found.

A man, who authorities identified as "Mr. Romo," was interviewed in connection with her disappearance and "has been cooperative with law enforcement," Brookwell said Thursday.

"He has also informed us that he will come in and talk to us if we have any other questions that come up," Brookwell said.

Numerous others have been interviewed, too. The details of these interviews are not being released to the public, as this is an active investigation.

"There are many rumors being spread, and it is difficult to combat those as many know," Brookwell said.

The FBI agreed to assist the Washakie County Sheriff's Office, with "better technology" to help manage data and higher levels of training on missing person's cases, Brookwell said.

Mitchell's family and law enforcement have not been able to contact her or ping her phone because it was shut off.

As of Thursday morning, authorities were granted search warrants for all of her cellphone, social media and email data, Brookwell said. They expect to receive that "from the many different sources" soon.

This information will "hopefully" reveal anyone Mitchell had contact with the day she went missing and provide a more accurate location of where her phone was Saturday night.

A bloodhound and its handler were unable to locate Mitchell on Wednesday, Brookwell said. The bloodhound detected a few areas Mitchell may have been around, but those didn't last long.

Authorities are bringing in a dog with different skills on Friday "to maybe find her," so members of the public assisting in the search are urged to stay clear of the area that night and early Saturday morning.

All options are being explored, and every accessible resource is being used to find Mitchell, Brookwell said.

"Deputies have been coming in on their days off and have been staying late to work on this case, Brookwell said.

No additional information was available Thursday morning.

