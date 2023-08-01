Authorities began searching for the body of Breanna Mitchell over the weekend after she disappeared two weeks ago, but the Washakie County woman has not been found as of Tuesday.

She went missing on July 22 near Nowater Trail past the Worland Municipal Airport, where her car got stuck along rugged terrain. The car, a shirt and a boot were found, but Mitchell was not.

Mitchell is described as a white woman with green eyes and brown hair, but her hair may be black now, according to posts on Facebook. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

A cadaver K9 and handler that specializes in locating deceased humans searched the approximate area where Mitchell’s cellphone last had signal on Friday night and Saturday morning, Washakie County Sheriff Austin T. Brookwell said in a Tuesday statement.

“This K-9 gave clues that there may have been a deceased individual in a pond in the search area,” Brookwell said. “This pond is located almost directly in the middle of the area the FBI helped us with.”

The handler called a diver from Cody to search the pond, but the diver could not find anything after a few hours, Brookwell said. The water has “zero visibility.”

Authorities then received permission from the Bureau of Land Management to drain the pond.

The Worland Fire Department and two private companies allowed the use of their pumps, and one private company donated a pump intake line to help, Brookwell said.

After three days of pumping water out, search and rescue looked through the mud of the pond and did not find anyone.

“Search and rescue were out there making sure the pumps stayed running for the entire 3 days,” Brookwell said.

As of Tuesday morning, officials have no known direction of travel or any more clues to go off of to narrow the search.

“I will be getting in contact with some Sheriff’s surrounding Washakie County to see if they are willing to send a few members of their Seach and Rescue Squads to give one final grid search of the area,” Brookwell said.

If authorities are unable to locate Mitchell following that search, they will suspend their efforts in the badlands, Brookwell said.

“Most of them had been out in the area searching for her since the day she was reported missing,” Brookwell said. “These individuals have jobs and families that they have been away from.”

Half of the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office patrol is working on any possible leads, Brookwell said. Officials will continue to investigate “until there is nothing left to investigate.”

Civilians are welcome to continue searching, but the area is rough, there are many rattlesnakes and it is very hot, Brookwell said.

Those who find anything that appears to be human-related or related to this case is urged not to touch it or anything around it, Brookwell said. Try to get the GPS coordinates of the item and call the sheriff’s office at 307-347-2242.

