BUFFALO (WNE) — David Chadwick, 31, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Fourth Judicial District Court to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. He originally entered a not guilty plea at his Jan. 25 arraignment to eight counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Chadwick admitted to sexual contact with a minor who was less than 13 years old on two separate occasions.

Chadwick could serve a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count, which he will serve concurrently if the judge approves the plea agreement. Both counts also carry a maximum $10,000 fine.

The police investigation began in December 2022 after the Wyoming Department of Family Services was notified by the victim's school counselor that potential sexual abuse was occurring, according to court documents.

According to court documents, when questioned, Chadwick at first denied the allegations brought by the victim but eventually admitted to some of them, including writing a letter of apology to the victim for his crimes.

Prosecutors say he repeatedly had sexual contact with the minor in 2021 and 2022.

Chadwick was released on a $50,000 cash bond and awaits sentencing.