After a woman was shot in the leg with a bullet intended for someone else near the Natrona County Fairgrounds, the alleged teenage gunman was led to a witness' Casper home by a friend, affidavits show. The alleged gunman fired 10 rounds into the home.

Endre Wass, 16, is believed to have been the shooter in both incidents, and Benjamin Jackson-Rocca, 16, allegedly led Wass to the home of a witness who provided law enforcement information about the first shooting, the affidavits state.

Wass is being charged as an adult with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony property damage and one count of witness intimidation in connection with both shootings.

Rocca is being charged as an adult with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit witness intimidation and accessory after the fact, the statement said.

The shooting that injured the woman took place July 11 and the home on Bighorn Road was fired into on July 13.

The evidence and witness statements indicate Wass intended to shoot his new girlfriend's teenage ex-boyfriend after they were "feuding and threatening each other" over her for weeks, the affidavit in Wass' case states.

On July 11, an unnamed citizen reported a disturbance at the south entrance to the Natrona County Fairgrounds at 10:22 p.m., the affidavit states. The caller said there were about 10 to 20 people involved in the dispute, and someone had threatened to "go get a gun."

While deputies were receiving this information, a single gunshot was fired, the affidavit states. Multiple citizens then reported shots fired and a woman screaming.

An 18-year-old Casper woman was found struck by a bullet on her left shin just a few inches above her ankle, the affidavit states.

"She could be heard yelling, 'I can't walk!'" a security video capturing the incident showed. "When she lifted her leg, the upper portion of her leg was clearly straight, but the lower portion of her leg could be seen dangling..."

The woman was transported to Wyoming Medical Center, where a surgeon had to use a metal rod and numerous screws to reconnect the separated portions of her tibia and fibula.

An investigations sergeant interviewed the woman on July 12, but there did not appear to be any reason or motive for why she was shot, the affidavit states.

But witnesses from the scene identified a silver-colored car turning south on Fairgrounds Road from a vacant lot and fleeing the scene as the single shot was fired that night, the affidavit states. They also described seeing a "green laser" when the shooting happened.

After further investigation, an unnamed source, who had "personal knowledge of the silver-colored car that fled," identified Wass as the shooter, the affidavit states. The gun he allegedly fired was equipped with a "green laser."

The source was allegedly with Rocca, who instructed he or she to pick up his friends on the way to the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo, the affidavit states. Wass was one of the friends that they picked up.

Wass allegedly fired the gun while seated inside the car alongside his friends, the affidavit states.

The source stated the gunshot was not intended for the woman but a teenage male, the affidavit states. Wass allegedly wanted to shoot him because he had recently started dating that juvenile's ex-girlfriend.

One of Wass' family members confirmed that the two teenage males had been feuding and threatening each other over the girl in the weeks leading up to July 11, the affidavit states.

Two days later, a Casper resident reported that he heard 10 gunshots near his house on Bighorn Road at 5:30 a.m., the affidavit states. Several phone calls about the incident began rolling in.

"At 6:05 a.m., a citizen called dispatch to report there had been gunshots and there were bullet holes in their house," the affidavit states. "They also informed dispatch that their house being shot was related to the shooting that occurred near the Fairgrounds on July 11, 2023, as retaliation."

Law enforcement quickly found 10 bullet holes in the house once they arrived.

One bullet went into a bedroom, where a 12-year-old child was sleeping at the time, the affidavit states. The only reason the child or other members of the home were not struck by gunfire "appeared to be nothing more than sheer luck."

Casper police located shell casings on the street, which visually matched the spent shell case recovered from Fairground Road, the affidavit states.

In an interview with authorities, Rocca claimed to not know that Wass was going to shoot, but knew he carried a gun, the affidavit states. But Rocca allegedly confirmed that he had been informed that someone inside the home had cooperated and provided information to law enforcement about the fair shooting.

Rocca is accused of leading a group of teenagers to the witness' home, where Wass began firing shots from the rear driver's window in the direction of the home.

Wass allegedly said that the individual "had to know this [shooting] would happen for snitching," the affidavit states.

Then, Rocca asked the group to flee to Colorado, but the unnamed driver decided against it once they reached Douglas and turned around.

That same day, officers obtained a search warrant for a residence where Wass lives, the affidavit states. They located a backpack in the home, which held a handgun equipped with laser sight, ammunition and Wass' Wyoming license.

He was taken into custody.

Casper police interviewed two unnamed sources, who told detectives that a group went over to the home and Wass shot at the home while the car drove by, the affidavit states.

As the group drove away from the home, Wass allegedly made comments and jokes to the group about how "hot this baby is" in reference to his gun, the affidavit states. He also made multiple comments about being "grown up," "not being a kid anymore" and "not being afraid to do this [shooting] again."

Court appearances

Rocca, "who had intimate knowledge" of everyone involved in the dispute made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday.

He was arrested on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in both shootings. Rocca is facing up to 23 years in prison.

Rocca is not believed to be the shooter in either incident, but the second shooting "wouldn't have happened" without him, Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson said in court Monday.

"...[H]e led the shooter to that second victim," Nelson said.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen set Rocca's bond at $100,000 cash-only, which was $50,000 less than the state's recommendation.

"Is there any way I can get out on, like, house arrest or something?" Rocca, who is a student at Roosevelt High School, asked in court Monday.

Patchen denied altering the bond further "given the severity," he said. One of Rocca's family members started quietly cursing and said "he's only sixteen" after bond was set.

Wass made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday.

The Casper Police Department arrested Wass on Thursday following the drive-by shooting, authorities said. He was transported to the Natrona County Detention Center.

He is facing up to 60 years in prison, the affidavit in his case states.

Wass's bond was set at $250,000 cash-only. Both teenagers are being held at the Natrona County Detention Center.

Wass is expected to have his preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. on July 20; Rocca's preliminary hearing was not scheduled as of Tuesday morning.

This story has been updated.

