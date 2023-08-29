Troopers identified 48 people involved in criminal activities and conducted 845 traffic stops this year during Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.
As a result, there were 22 driving under the influence arrests, 13 misdemeanor possession of controlled substances arrests, nine "other" arrests, three felony possession arrests and one felony warrant arrest, the statement said.
Their "high visibility enforcement approach served as a potent deterrent against hazardous driving behaviors" and resulted in 845 traffic stops, the highway patrol reported.
Although there were seven car crashes investigated, there was a "remarkable" absence of serious injuries or fatality crashes during the event, the statement said.
"One of the most notable achievements of this enforcement detail lies in the significant reduction of motor vehicle crashes," the statement said.
The event took place from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 30.