A homeless man is believed to have been beaten so badly that he later died, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office announced.

The 50-year-old victim "went by the alias of" Jason Mullen, but his first name was Stacey, the statement said. Mullen's death is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Aug. 20, the Wyoming State Park rangers were dispatched to Curt Gowdy State Park in Cheyenne for a report of an unresponsive man, the statement said.

Mullen was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Swedish Medical Center in Colorado due to his life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

That same day, park rangers turned the investigation over to the sheriff's office.

"The investigation revealed the man had been badly beaten," the statement said.

It is believed Mullen was assaulted at an unknown location and left at Curt Gowdy State Park late on Aug. 19, the statement said. He was found shortly before 8 a.m. the following morning.

One week later, Mullen died from his injuries at the hospital.

He was "known to be homeless and frequent downtown Cheyenne," the statement said.

Anyone with information about Mullen's death is urged to contact Detective Delcamp at 307-633-4734 or Detective Sgt. Martinez at 307-633-4763.

Members of the public will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.