A 19-year-old Cheyenne woman, who was hospitalized Thursday for treatment of serious injuries after officers found her unresponsive with apparent signs of strangulation, died over the weekend.

Phoenix Cerenil was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide, the Cheyenne Police Department announced.

Charles Rees Karn, 19, was facing several felony charges last week including aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation of a household member and domestic battery in connection with the incident, police said.

It has not been disclosed what, if any, additional charges will be brought against Karn.

An individual at a camper near the 4700 block of Cactus Way called 911 and hung up on June 15, the statement said. Officers arrived at the scene after midnight.

Police found Cerenil unresponsive, the statement said. It was discovered that an aggravated assault had taken place.

Cerenil was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she died over the weekend, the statement said.

It is believed that a physical altercation occurred between Cerenil and a man, who was later identified as Karn, the statement said.

No additional information was immediately available Monday morning.