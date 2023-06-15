A woman was hospitalized Thursday for treatment of serious injuries after officers found her unresponsive with apparent signs of strangulation, the Cheyenne Police Department announced.

Charles Rees Karn, 19, is facing several felony charges including aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, strangulation of a household member and domestic battery in connection with the incident, the statement said.

On Thursday, an individual at a camper near the 4700 block of Cactus Way called 911 and hung up, the statement said. Officers were dispatched to the area after midnight.

Officers discovered an aggravated assault had taken place, as an unresponsive woman was found at the scene, the statement said.

She was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she remained as of Friday afternoon.

It is believed that a physical altercation occurred between the woman and a man, who was later identified as Karn, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said. The Cheyenne Police Department expects to release more information as it becomes available.