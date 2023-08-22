A Wind River Reservation man who pleaded guilty to six counts of felony child abuse, which included beating one child with a screwdriver, was sentenced this week to a decade in prison, federal court filings show.

Denver Lee John Sr. pleaded guilty in two separate abuse cases and received a combined sentence of 10 years, court filings state.

John was facing 15 charges and life in prison, but he received a lesser sentence and nine of the charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

In the first federal case, John pleaded guilty to abusing four different children for years while they were under his care, the filing shows.

He held "minor victim 3's" fingers on a hot ceramic stove long enough to cause blisters and burns that lasted for weeks, the indictment states.

In another instance, John hit "minor victim 4" and caused a bloody nose, the filing states. He pulled the victim's hair and threw the child against a wall.

He whipped "minor victim 5" with a belt so badly that he or she could not sit down, the filing states. John swung "minor victim 6" by the hair and slammed them into a wall.

In the second federal case, John pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse, which included mental and physical injury. He abused two children under his care, but it was unclear whether this case involved the same minors from the initial case.

He injured one child by throwing and hitting them with various tools including a screwdriver, the filing states. He also inflicted mental injury on another child by abusing the child's family members in front of them, pressuring the child to drink alcohol and threatening to send the child away from family.

Overall, John abused multiple children from at least 2012 to 2021, the filing states.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.