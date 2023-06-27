POWELL (WNE) — Prosecutors are alleging that a Cody man sexually abused a minor in Park County last month and then left the state. Richard M. Perkins was arrested in Oregon two weeks ago, and authorities are now seeking to have him brought back to Cody.

Court records show the Park County Attorney’s Office has charged Perkins, 59, with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

First-degree offenses of sexual abuse of a minor are punishable by at least 25 years worth of prison time.

Prosecutors have released no details about the allegations against Perkins, who’s best known for giving away thousands of bicycles to children across the Big Horn Basin.

A fugitive complaint filed against Perkins in Coos County, Oregon, Circuit Court says only that the crime is alleged to have occurred on a specific date in mid-May in Park County. Circuit court personnel in Park County said they could not confirm the existence of a pending case against Perkins, which indicates the file has been made confidential and entirely unavailable to the public.

State law and court rules protect the identities of defendants charged with sexual crimes and alleged victims until the case clears a preliminary hearing, but state law allows judges to restrict the disclosure of any information that’s “reasonably likely” to identify a minor victim.

Perkins was booked into jail on June 11, and at his initial June 12 court appearance, his security, or bond, was set at $50,000. Coos County Circuit Court Judge Martin Stone appointed an attorney for Perkins after he reported having no money in the bank and no income.

As of Monday, Perkins remained in custody at the Coos County Jail in Coquille, Oregon.