CODY (WNE) — The Cody man arrested last year for setting a bed on fire at the Super 8 hotel in Powell pleaded guilty during an April 4 change of plea hearing.

Due to a plea agreement, Randy Tamlin Matthews, 33, pleaded guilty to first degree arson and interference with a peace officer. A second count of interference with a peace officer was dismissed.

Matthews was sentenced to serve between six and eight years in a state prison with credit for 394 days served. Upon completion of his prison sentence, he will be placed on three years of supervised probation.

Matthews committed the offense in March of last year after he lit his bed at the Super 8 motel on fire and sent photos of it to his parents, the affidavit said.

The owner of the Super 8 motel called Matthews’ parents, saying he was “attempting to light things on fire, and had broken a beer bottle in one of the common areas, and had thrown a lit cigarette on the carpeted floor,” the affidavit said.

Matthews was taken to the Powell Valley Health Care emergency room, where he became “more hostile in his behavior and speech,” yelling at officers using profanities, according to the affidavit.

Since Matthews was not compliant and “was now creating a physical and biological hazard to those around him,” he was transported to the Park County Detention Center, where he “made several attempts to strike” Powell Police Officer Dustin Del Biaggio, the affidavit said.

Matthews was subsequently charged with arson in the first degree and two counts of interference with a police officer.