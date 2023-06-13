Authorities are searching for two men who stole thousands of dollars of tools earlier this month just south of the Wyoming-Colorado borders, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office announced.
On June 1, two suspects stole about $16,000 worth of tools from a cattle feedlot in Weld County, Colorado, the statement said.
They then fled the scene in a white Toyota Tacoma with Wyoming license plates.
The two men are pictured lugging out a piece of machinery together.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identities is asked to email Deputy Nathan Burke at nburke@weldgov.com or contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
