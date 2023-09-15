A Douglas man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed this week inside a Converse County home.
Mark Helms was arrested, and his bond has been set at $500,000, the Converse County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.
The victim was identified as Nicholas Velazquez.
Officials received a report of man, who had been shot late Wednesday night, the statement said.
The incident occurred at 8 Charles St. in Douglas, the statement said.
Douglas police responded to, and secured, the scene until deputies arrived, the statement said.
First responders were cleared to enter the home, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the statement said.
The evidence indicates this was an isolated incident, and there is no related danger to the community, the statement said.
An investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.