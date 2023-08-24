The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that it must be determined reasonable efforts were made to reunite a child with his or her parents in welfare cases before the child is put on a path towards adoption.

A "parent-child relationship is a heavily protected fundamental right...," the ruling states.

When the Department of Family Services removes a child from a parent's care, the court must decide whether or not services offered to the family have been "accessible, available and appropriate" before considering adoption, the ruling states.

This can include therapy, mental health support, parenting classes, books, substance abuse treatment, assistance with housing and food security, benefit programs and so on, the ruling states. The plans are tailored to the specific needs of those involved.

"[T]hese efforts are not mere formalities," the ruling states.

Most parents are dealing with hardships that make caring for a child difficult, so it seems only reasonable that efforts are made to help them "overcome those challenges" and reunite them with their child, the ruling states.

A child can be removed from parental custody for many reasons ranging from drug use to physical abuse, which sometimes makes family unification impossible. But there are also many children removed unjustly, human rights organizations say.

One in three children in the United States will be part of a child welfare investigation before adulthood, the Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union said in a joint 2022 report.

More than 80% were found not to have faced abuse or neglect while Black and Indigenous families and people living in poverty have disproportionate child welfare involvement, the report states.

In this case, a child "JN" was taken into protective custody in 2021 by Cheyenne police, the ruling states. After 18 months "during which Mother made little or no progress" on her family reunification plan, the Laramie County District Court changed the permanency plan to adoption.

The Cheyenne Police Department were dispatched to a hotel on April 9, 2021, regarding a trespassing complaint, the ruling states. The mother was supposed to leave the hotel earlier that morning but refused.

She couldn't tell officers where she lived, so the officer took "JN" into protective custody, the ruling states.

The juvenile court gave legal custody of the child to DFS, and the mother was given a case plan focusing on achieving sobriety, the ruling states.

She missed and failed a "significant number" of drug and alcohol tests, the ruling states. Over one year later, a DFS caseworker testified that the mother "made little to no progress on maintaining her sobriety" despite the many services offered but family reunification should maintain the goal.

But the court made an oral ruling to change to plan to adoption.

"[W]e want to give one more chance and one more chance," the court said, according to the ruling. "But not here."

The court focused solely on the best interest of the child but did not expressly state whether it determined DFS made reasonable efforts, as required by statute, the ruling states.

A child's health and safety are always the main concern, but parents must receive "real, genuine help to see that all things are done" that could mend the relationship or improve the situation, the ruling states.

The courts must decide if every effort was made to reunify family. Only then, "when the rights of a parent and the rights of a child are on a collision course," can a child be put up for adoption.

