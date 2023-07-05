DOUGLAS (WNE) — A man was indicted on multiple counts involving drugs and driving violations after he allegedly parked his car alongside I-25 and tried to hide packages in the bushes near the road.

Shawn M. Patrick was indicted in Converse County Circuit Court on May 16 with one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); one count of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana); one count of driving a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended or revoked license; and one count of possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a moving vehicle, according to court documents.

According to arrest records, on May 15 Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Hurdle was sent to investigate a report involving a vehicle parked on the side of I-25, near mile marker 160.

The report outlines that the driver was, “moving packages from the vehicle and hiding them in the bushes.”

Hurdle located the reported vehicle. Patrick, who had been operating the vehicle, claimed he had broken down while driving to Douglas, the documents state. The report alleges that Patrick had been on the opposite side of a fence.

As parking on the interstate is a violation of Wyoming statute, Hurdle asked Patrick for identification. The trooper discovered via the NCIC database that Patrick had a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant from Hot Springs County.

The report states that an open bottle of vodka, a container of suspected marijuana and a white powder substance “that appears to be a controlled substance” were found on Patrick’s person, in his vehicle and near the scene.

Patrick faces a possible sentence of seven days to six months incarceration and a fine of $200-$750 for the misdemeanor driving violations. The drug counts, both felonies, are each punishable by imprisonment of not more than five years and/or a fine not more than $5,000.