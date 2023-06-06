Officials continued to search Tuesday for a Wyoming Honor and Conservation Camp inmate who escaped from a work detail a day earlier in northeastern Wyoming, authorities said.

John E. Handy was working at a forestry site east of the facility alongside other inmates when a supervisor noticed he was missing, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Tuesday. The specifics of his job detail were not disclosed.

Crews searched through the night and found no signs of Handy, Weston County Emergency Management posted on Facebook. A search and rescue drone and tracking dogs were being utilized, but so far have not turned up any evidence of his whereabouts.

"It may be that he had a good lead time to start his journey to get away," the statement said.

Three forestry work details left the Newcastle facility on Monday morning -- two details had 10 inmates and one supervisor each, and one detail had five inmates and one supervisor, the Department of Corrections said in a statement. Inmates' duties can range from tree planting to wildland firefighting inside the state and in the nearby Black Hills of South Dakota.

A work detail supervisor realized Handy "was not where he was required to be" at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the statement said.

"An effort was made to located him, without success," the statement said.

The work detail supervisor contacted the facility about 30 minutes later to report Handy was not with his assigned work detail. At this point, authorities initiated escape procedures.

Handy had still not been located as of Tuesday morning, and a multi-agency effort to find him was underway, the statement said. Local law enforcement, correctional staff and tracking teams were working to recover Handy.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Handy was sentenced to a five- to seven-year sentence in Sublette County for unlawfully manufacturing or delivering marijuana, the Department of Corrections said in its statement.

On Tuesday morning, correctional staff was doing a grid search of the work area where he was last seen, emergency management said.

The public is urged to report any possible sightings of Handy and warned not to approach him, the statement said.

"If you live in the area please keep your vehicles and your homes locked and stay vigilant," the statement said. "Keep your eyes open and if you see anything suspicious or you see the escapee call 911."