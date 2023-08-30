A person was killed Tuesday after crashing with a semi-truck at an uncontrolled intersection in Laramie County, officials announced.

An unidentified sedan driver died, and the semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office announced.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 208 and County Road 146, where there is an absence of traffic control signals or signage, the statement said.

This "played a role in contributing to the unfortunate incident," the statement said.

Authorities discovered "the lifeless body of the sedan driver" when they arrived, the statement said. Despite "immediate efforts," the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family has been notified.

After receiving medical attention, the truck driver was released to go home, the statement said.

"The swift response of emergency personnel ensured that the injuries sustained by the truck driver were not severe, providing some solace amidst the tragedy," the statement said.

Law enforcement is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"In the wake of this incident, authorities wish to emphasize the importance of safe driving practices, especially at uncontrolled intersections," the statement said.

