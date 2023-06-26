Two 74-year-old Wyomingites were killed in a three-car pileup Friday morning in Fremont County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced.

William Mesa and Candace Vassalluzzo, who were the drivers of two of the three involved vehicles, died, the statement said. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 20 near Shoshoni at 9:34 a.m.

On Friday, a Toyota was driving north at the same time a Subaru was heading south down the highway, the statement said.

The Toyota attempted to pass a vehicle in front of it, but collided with the Subaru head-on, the statement said.

A Chevrolet SUV was behind the Subaru and crashed into the rear of the Toyota after the initial crash, the statement said.

Mesa and Vassalluzzo were both wearing seatbelts at the time.

Driver inattention is being considered as a possible cause, the statement said. It was rainy and overcast in the area, and the road conditions were wet.

A third and fourth person were involved in the crash, but they were not injured.

Mesa and Vassalluzzo were the 60th and 61st people to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 50 in 2022, 45 in 2021 and 43 in 2020.