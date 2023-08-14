A 47-year-old pedestrian died early Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash on Wind River Indian Reservation, officials announced.
The FBI is working with the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to investigate the fatal crash, which happened sometime between 4:30 and 5 a.m.
The victim was identified as Margaret C'Bearing, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced.
C'Bearing was walking along Wyoming Highway 789 just south of the Wind River Hotel and Casino, the FBI Denver Division announced.
She was struck by a vehicle and killed, the statement said.
"The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene or report the crash," the statement said.
There was no description of a possible suspect vehicle released to the public. The road conditions were dry, according to the highway patrol.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to http://tips.fbi.gov.