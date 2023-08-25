Authorities have identified the 43-year-old man who was shot and killed Wednesday in Burns, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office announced.

Ashley Bartel was found dead at the scene due to an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. His family has been notified.

Deputies were dispatched to 4572 Teal Lane for a report of a person who was shot, the statement said. They received the call at about 1:23 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Tyler Hills, had fled the scene in a red Mazda car, the statement said.

"Immediate efforts were initiated to locate and apprehend the suspect," the statement said. "Law enforcement personnel swiftly mobilized to secure the area and initiate a search for the suspect vehicle."

Shortly after, Pine Bluffs Police Chief Austin Smith spotted a red car, which matched the suspect vehicle's description, the statement said. The red Mazda was driving on Interstate 80 near Pine Bluffs.

Smith, in coordination with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, initiated a stop at County Road 159 and 210.

Hill, who was the sole occupant of the car, was identified, the statement said.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Law enforcement personnel conducted a thorough investigation, spanning from the Antelope Truck Stop to Exit 1 on Interstate 80 in Nebraska, the statement said.

"This meticulous process ensured the collection and preservation of crucial evidence related to the incident," the statement said.

Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available, the statement said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

