A Powell woman suspected of using the U.S. Postal Service to receive packages filled with drugs, with one shipment containing 10,000 fentanyl pills and one pound of meth, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Victoria Zupko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, federal court filings state. She was also charged with possession with intent to distribute, but that charge will be dropped at her sentencing.

Zupko is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25 in Cheyenne, the filing states. She is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The details of her plea agreement have not been made public.

She remains detained without bail, as federal prosecutors deemed her a flight risk, federal court filings state.

Zupko’s case stems from a package that contained about 2.3 pounds or 10,000 pills of fentanyl and one pound of meth that was scheduled to be delivered in Powell.

Inspectors started monitoring Zupko’s address after Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation special agents tipped them off in November, the filing states.

USPS business records showed the address was receiving parcels from known drug source areas — California and Arizona, the filing states.

On March 15, Zupko allegedly called the USPS supervisor of distribution in Casper to ask about the whereabouts of her package, the filing states. That same day, a judge approved a search warrant for a package arriving from Phoenix.

Officials obtained a search warrant for Zupko’s home before the package was scheduled to be delivered, the filing states. An undercover postal inspector then delivered the package to her front door six days later.

Zupko allegedly retrieved the package from her doorstep, and officials searched her home 15 minutes later, the filing states.

She is accused of having partially consumed fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia while there was a young child in her home, the filing states.

Zupko allegedly told authorities this wasn’t the first time she had received a large shipment of drugs through the mail, the filing states. Two other drug-filled packages had already made its way to her home.

She estimated “one of the parcels contained 6,000-8,000 fentanyl pills and the other parcel contained one pound of methamphetamine and 4,000 fentanyl pills,” the filing states.

Those drugs had already been distributed.

Authorities estimated this was happening from at least November to March, the indictment states.

Zupko planned to split the drugs contained in the seized delivery with other people, the filing states.

She allegedly told investigators she made over $100,000 last year selling fentanyl pills, which she sold for $60 a piece, the filing states.

