A Riverton man accused of first-degree murder has a new jury trial date, as his defense needs more time to interview witnesses, "many of whom 'live transient lifestyles' and are challenging to locate," federal filings state.

Francis James Acebo, Jr. is accused of the premeditated killing of Derek Redstar Pappan on the Wind River Reservation in March, the indictment states. He is also charged with using a firearm during a violent crime and causing death with a firearm.

Acebo's jury trial was scheduled to start Monday, but it has been postponed until Dec. 18, federal court filings state.

Similarly, the prosecution described "certain potentially-material witnesses as 'ghost[s]," the filing states.

The 116-day delay also allows additional time for plea negotiations.

Both parties are negotiating a plea deal, "which the parties noted as 'very close' to resolution," the filing states. Acebo pleaded not guilty in May.

The court found it in "the best interest of justice" to postpone the trial to allow both parties time for follow-up interviews, preparation of an adequate prosecution and defense, and, if necessary, negotiation of a plea deal, the filing states.

Acebo is facing up to life in prison, if found guilty.

He allegedly entered Pappan's single-wide mobile home while Pappan was standing over a bed searching for a cell phone charger during the early hours of March 25, the complaint states.

There were several other unidentified people inside the mobile home at the time, the complaint states.

Acebo allegedly approached Pappan from behind and shot him in the back of his head at close range, the complaint states.

Then, he is believed to have fled from the scene.

One of Acebo’s family members allegedly told another person close to him that Acebo may have shot and killed someone, the complaint states.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.