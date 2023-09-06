A man was sentenced for sexually abusing a middle school girl on the Wind River Reservation after grooming her using social media.

As part of a plea deal, Shawn Gardner was sentenced to 34 months for one count of sexual abuse, federal court filings show. He will also pay $832.01 in restitution.

Gardner was facing up to life in prison.

The court recommended Gardner be housed at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado, which is a low-security institution, the federal court filing shows.

Gardner, who was 23 at the time, started sending one girl explicit Snapchat messages during the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving in 2022, the complaint in his case states. He propositioned the girl for sex.

On Nov. 30, an Arapahoe Middle School security officer learned of this, and the girl was questioned, the complaint states. She told the security officer that she was aware of another girl involved with Gardner.

A 12-year-old girl had posted videos of herself in the car with Gardner while referencing them being in a romantic relationship, the complaint states.

So, another school resources officer spoke with that girl, who “disclosed that she had sex with Shawn Lee Gardner the week prior, over the Thanksgiving holiday,” the complaint states.

Gardner picked her up from her home and took her back to his family home, the complaint states. He gave her alcohol and marijuana.

“They were drinking Captain Morgan [rum] and Admiral Nelson’s [rum],” the complaint states. “Gardner did not inquire as to [the girl’s] age and [the girl] did not volunteer any information about her age.”

She woke up next to Gardner the next day not remembering what happened, the complaint states. She had passed out.

He assaulted her multiple times and later told her, “Don’t tell anyone.”

Gardner is ordered to have no contact, either directly or indirectly, with the 12-year-old victim, the federal filing states. He is not to have any direct contact or spend time with anyone under the age of 18.

